donald-trump-has-regrets

(CNN) In the next 10 days, no less than THREE major books examining the Trump presidency will be released.

Tidbits of each — one by Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal, one by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker of The Washington Post and the last by Michael Wolff — have begun to leak. And those early returns paint Trump in a decidedly disastrous light.

Trump himself acknowledged as much in a statement released via his Save America PAC on Friday. Here it is:

“It seems to me that meeting with authors of the ridiculous number of books being written about my very successful Administration, or me, is a total waste of time. They write whatever they want to write anyway without sources, fact-checking, or asking whether or not an event is true or false. Frankly, so many stories are made-up, or pure fiction.”

There’s more. But you get the idea.