donald-trump-feared-ghislaine-maxwell-could-embroil-him-in-jeffrey-epstein-scandal,-new-book-claims

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000 – Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Donald Trump feared that Ghislaine Maxwell could embroil him in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the author Michael Wolff has claimed in a new book.

Mr Trump had sought to play down his long association with financier Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces sex trafficking and other charges stemming from her relationship with Epstein, worried Mr Trump, Wolff has written in his latest book detailing the final days of his administration and the post-election aftermath.

“Has she said anything about me?” he wondered. “Is she going to talk? Will she roll on anybody?” the former president is alleged to have said.

Ms Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.

Mr Trump’s friendship with Epstein goes back decades, to the days when the former president was better known as a property developer rather than politician.

Ghislaine Maxwell – Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

In a 2002 profile of Epstein in New York magazine, Mr Trump is quoted as saying: “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy.

‘He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

He later severed links saying he “was not a fan”’

Mr Trump is one of several prominent people who have found themselves linked to Epstein and Ms Maxwell.

Former president Bill Clinton travelled on Epstein’s private plane, known as the “Lolita Express” but denies having gone to the paedophile’s private island.

Prince Andrew has been pictured with Epstein. He has vehemently denied allegations that he had underage sex with Virginia Guiffre who had been recruited by Epstein.

Wolff’s book, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, which is serialised in The Times, said Mr Trump was rumoured to be considering running for the House of Representatives, so he could spearhead an attempt to impeach his successor Joe Biden.

