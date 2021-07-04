donald-rumsfeld-dies-at-88,-remembered-as-a-cunning-leader-who-oversaw-a-ruinous-iraq-war

Reuters

Analysis-Soccer-England show swagger, style and depth of title contenders

England put aside caution and fear to deliver a performance full of confidence bordering on swagger as they swept aside Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals, looking genuine title contenders in the process. Wednesday’s opponents Denmark may offer a sterner test at Wembley than Ukraine provided at the Stadio Olimpico, and an eventual final against Spain or Italy is a different matter altogether, but if there were any doubts about England’s credentials they were answered in Rome. Harry Kane scored twice – putting to bed the doubts raised by his sluggish form in the group stage – but from back to front England played with poise and confidence.