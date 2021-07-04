donald-rumsfeld-dies-at-88,-remembered-as-a-cunning-leader-who-oversaw-a-ruinous-iraq-war

-
Associated Press
50 years after his death, fans honor Jim Morrison in Paris
Paris on Saturday was the only place to be for die-hard Jim Morrison fans. Fifty years after his death at age 27, rock music lovers from France and across the world came to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in eastern Paris where The Doors’ frontman is buried. The two had not been back to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in over 25 years.
-
Reuters
South Korea can seek extradition linked to 2014 ferry sinking -U.S. judge
A U.S. judge on Friday said a South Korean man wanted on embezzlement charges related to a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people, mainly high school students, is subject to extradition to his home country. U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith McCarthy said South Korea had demonstrated probable cause to extradite Yoo Hyuk-Kee on all seven counts he faced. Yoo will remain in federal custody as the case progresses to a district judge, also in the federal court for the Southern District of New York.
-
The Telegraph
Coronavirus latest news: Scrapping quarantine for those double vaccinated being ‘considered’, No10 confirms
Ten European countries accept Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine at borders Michael Gove ‘must answer question of whether he broke social distancing rules’ Comment: the Government has exploited our humanity to create an inhuman system Children being given vaccine as councils ‘go rogue’ What Covid could look like in the next seven years Proposals to scrap quarantine requirements for those who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine are under “consideration”, the Government has confirmed. Do
-
Reuters
Soccer-Elvis the pig predicts England will win Euro quarter-final
A Visayan warty pig named Elvis at Bristol Zoo Gardens has predicted that England will beat Ukraine in their European Championship quarter-final. Elvis and his fellow West Country pig, Polly, had correctly predicted England would beat Germany in Tuesday’s game of the last-16 knockout stage, by choosing to eat from a box marked with the Cross of St George. On Friday, Elvis again opted to dine from the box with the England flag in preference to that marked with that of Ukraine, suggesting Gareth Southgate’s side will progress to the semi-finals.
-
Reuters
Analysis-Soccer-England show swagger, style and depth of title contenders
England put aside caution and fear to deliver a performance full of confidence bordering on swagger as they swept aside Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals, looking genuine title contenders in the process. Wednesday’s opponents Denmark may offer a sterner test at Wembley than Ukraine provided at the Stadio Olimpico, and an eventual final against Spain or Italy is a different matter altogether, but if there were any doubts about England’s credentials they were answered in Rome. Harry Kane scored twice – putting to bed the doubts raised by his sluggish form in the group stage – but from back to front England played with poise and confidence.
-
Associated Press
US hits Myanmar with new sanctions, revokes ICC penalties
The Biden administration on Friday hit 22 senior Myanmar officials and family members with sanctions over the government’s crackdown on democracy protests after the coup. The action was accompanied by the removal of sanctions on three Iranian industrial executives whom the Trump administration penalized for supporting Iran’s ballistic missile program. Treasury announced the move against seven members of the Myanmar military and 15 spouses and adult children of previously sanctioned officials as part of the U.S. response to the February coup and subsequent violence against demonstrators in the country, also known as Burma.
-
Reuters
Bragg looks likely to win Manhattan prosecutor race after rival concedes
Alvin Bragg, a former federal prosecutor and civil rights lawyer, looked likely to become the next Manhattan district attorney after his main rival for the Democratic nomination, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, conceded on Friday. Bragg, 47, would become the first Black person to lead one of the country’s most high-profile prosecutor’s offices, which made headlines this week with a sweeping indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump’s namesake company and its longtime financial chief, Allen Weisselberg. Bragg held 34% of the votes by registered Democrats in the June 22 primary elections, while Farhadian Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, was in second place at 30%, with thousands of absentee ballots still to be tallied.
-
Reuters
Motor racing-Hamilton predicts ‘easy cruise’ win for Verstappen
Mercedes’ seven-times world champion, the sport’s most successful driver of all time, is 18 points adrift of the young Dutch driver after eight races. Hamilton finished second to Verstappen at the same circuit in last weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix, when he had qualified on the front row, and he said Sunday would be even more of a challenge. Asked if a win was out of the question, Hamilton agreed it looked that way.
-
-
The Telegraph
America: The Motion Picture, review: is this the dumbest film Netflix has ever made?
Dir: Matt Thompson Starring: Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Simon Pegg, Adam Samburg. 98 min My daughter and two of her friends were rapping the lyrics to several numbers from Hamilton in the car the other day. It struck me as utterly bizarre, and very welcome, that thanks to Ron Chernow (by way of Lin-Manuel Miranda), British 12-year-olds are weirdly hip to 18th-century American history. I hadn’t heard of Lafayette or Hamilton or Aaron Bur
-
Reuters
South Africa approves China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine – health ministry
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa has approved China’s Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, the acting health minister said on Saturday, as the country faces a crippling third wave of infections that has paralysed hospitals and brought its death toll to 60,000. “I would like to express gratitude to our regulatory authority for their sense of urgency, which included reducing turnaround time to process applications for registration of … (the) COVID-19 vaccine,” Mamoloko Kubayi said in a statement. The surge in infections in Africa’s most industrialised nation has overwhelmed hospitals, especially in the main city of Johannesburg, and left overworked healthcare personnel struggling to find enough beds for critically ill patients.
-
-
Axios
Biden aide charges “sabotage” of Harris after flood of damaging leaks
Top White House officials are mobilizing to defend Vice President Kamala Harris amid a gusher of leaks about dysfunction and infighting in her office.Driving the news: White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told Axios in a statement: “The President’s trust and confidence in her is obvious when you see them in the Oval Office together.” Biden senior adviser Cedric Richmond said in an interview late Thursday night: “It’s a whisper campaign designed to sabotage her.”Get market news worthy of your tim