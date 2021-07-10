Donald Trump Jr. said he will be “everywhere” in the Republican Party’s fight to regain control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump also told Fox News ahead of his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, that he plans to be “very involved,” touting his “big platform” as one that will be effective in pushing against the “mainstream narrative.”

Trump Jr. is setting himself up to work closely with his father, who has committed to helping the GOP in the intervening years before the next presidential election. The elder Trump, who has a long list of endorsements, recently told Fox News host Sean Hannity, “Yes,” when asked if he has made up his mind about another bid for the White House in 2024.

Trump lost his reelection to President Joe Biden in last year’s election. However, he still claims the contest was stolen due to fraud despite assurances by election officials across the spectrum that there is no such evidence and rejections from courts around the country in 2020-focused lawsuits.

The Trumps are also facing investigations into their business empire, which has led to tax fraud charges in New York and at least one election-related one in Georgia.

Asked if he might consider a campaign for the Republican presidential nomination if his father decides not to run, Trump Jr. said, “I haven’t personally thought about it.”

But Trump Jr. did boast of being “pretty high up” if not atop polls he has seen.

Tags: News, 2024 Elections, Donald Trump Jr., 2022 Elections

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: Don Trump Jr. says he’ll be ‘very involved’ in 2022 midterm campaigns