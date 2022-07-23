don-jazzy-mother’s-is-dead

Music producer and Mavin Records Boss, Don Jazzy has announced the death of his mother.

Jazzy made the announcement in an Instagram post on Friday sharing a photo of the mom.

“I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.”

“I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her.”

“She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer.”

“I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss.”