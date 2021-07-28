Home WORLD NEWS Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: ‘I’m not happy, and have requested a trade’ – NFL.com
WORLD NEWS

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: ‘I’m not happy, and have requested a trade’ – NFL.com

by admin
written by admin
dolphins-cb-xavien-howard:-‘i’m-not-happy,-and-have-requested-a-trade’-–-nfl.com

Searching for a new contract, Pro Bowl cornerback ﻿Xavien Howard﻿ is now searching for a new team.

The disgruntled defensive back released a statement on social media Tuesday saying he has requested to be traded from the Miami Dolphins.

Howard arrived to Dolphins training camp on Tuesday, but obviously has eyes on a departure. Nonetheless, he stated he’ll remain at camp so he does not sustain fines, which wasn’t the case earlier in the offseason.

Howard was absent for the team’s three-day minicamp in June, skipping the mandatory offseason workouts and incurring $93,000 in fines due to his displeasure with his current contract.

Howard inked a five-year, $75.25 million extension in 2019 (not 2018 as Howard wrote in his statement), but in 2020, Howard put forth a sensational season and it also came after the team signed cornerback Byron Jones to a bigger deal, a fact noted in Howard’s statement.

Howard led the NFL with 10 interceptions and was an All-Pro last season.

He’s made it clear he wants a new deal and with the Dolphins apparently standing pat, Howard’s looking for a new deal with a new team.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo...

Tokyo Olympics: Team USA vs. Iran – live...

Katie Ledecky wins 1500m freestyle for her 6th...

Yui Ohashi scrapes by USA’s Alex Walsh, Kate...

Jake Ellzey defeats Susan Wright in runoff election...

Sen. Kennedy: If partisanship were an Olympic sport,...

Halo Infinite Technical Preview Invites Going Out Now,...

iOS 15: Apple implementing security verification with selfies...

US Government Sells Martin Shkreli’s $2 Million USD...

Employers have a legal right to mandate COVID-19...

Leave a Reply