Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: ‘I’m not happy, and have requested a trade’ – NFL.com

Howard arrived to Dolphins training camp on Tuesday, but obviously has eyes on a departure. Nonetheless, he stated he’ll remain at camp so he does not sustain fines, which wasn’t the case earlier in the offseason.

Howard was absent for the team’s three-day minicamp in June, skipping the mandatory offseason workouts and incurring $93,000 in fines due to his displeasure with his current contract.

Howard inked a five-year, $75.25 million extension in 2019 (not 2018 as Howard wrote in his statement), but in 2020, Howard put forth a sensational season and it also came after the team signed cornerback Byron Jones to a bigger deal, a fact noted in Howard’s statement.

Howard led the NFL with 10 interceptions and was an All-Pro last season.

He’s made it clear he wants a new deal and with the Dolphins apparently standing pat, Howard’s looking for a new deal with a new team.