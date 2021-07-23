‘Dollface’: Season 2 Of Hulu’s Kat Dennings Comedy Adds Luke Cook – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Australian actor Luke Cook has joined the second season of the Hulu Original Comedy Dollface in a recurring guest star role.

Dollface follows Jules (Kat Dennings), a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

Dollface stars Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky. The series was created by Jordan Weiss, who serves as an EP alongside showrunner Michelle Nader; Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment; Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade; Dennings; and Nicole King. The show is in production in Los Angeles and slated to return with all-new episodes on Hulu in 2022. Dollface is produced by ABC Signature.

Cook is repped by Artists First and A3.

Cook is known for starring on The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina for Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Netflix. On the series, he plays The Dark Lord who appears to Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) as the fallen angel Lucifer. Cook also recurred on the first season of the CW’s Katy Keene also from Aguirre-Sacasa. His additional TV credits include How To Get Away With Murder (ABC), Baby Daddy (Freeform), Faking It (MTV), Modern Family (ABC), Major Crimes (TNT) and The Librarians (TNT).

In 2017, Cook made his feature film debut in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and last year, wrapped production on the indie Eye Without A Face, in which he stars as an aimless out of work actor and con man. Cook can next be seen starring as Chris in the Australian indie How Do You Know Chris which premiered last year.