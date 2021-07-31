Dollar up, but posts biggest weekly decline since May – Taipei Times

Reuters, NEW YORK





The US dollar rose on Friday as upbeat economic data helped reverse some of the losses from earlier this week when dovish remarks by the US Federal Reserve scuttled a month-long rally in the US currency.

The US dollar also got a lift after St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Fed should start reducing its US$120 billion in monthly bond purchases this fall and cut them “fairly rapidly,” so the program ends in the first months of next year to pave the way for a rate increase that year if needed.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.25 percent higher at 92.09. The index was down 0.88 percent for the week, its worst weekly performance since the first week of May.

Photo: Reuters

The greenback’s downtrend began after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tripped up US dollar bulls following a policy meeting this week by saying that rate increases were “a ways away” and the job market still had “some ground to cover.”

“While the dollar suffered a notable setback this week, how significant it could prove may be gleaned by nonfarm payrolls next week,” said Joe Manimbo, a senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The US dollar found some support on Friday after data showed US consumer spending rose more than expected in June as COVID-19 vaccinations boosted demand for travel-related services and recreation, even though part of the increase reflected higher prices, with annual inflation accelerating further above the Fed’s 2 percent target.

The New Taiwan dollar dropped against the US dollar on Friday, declining NT$0.021 to close at NT$27.966, but it gained 0.22 percent from NT$28.028 a week earlier.

The euro was 0.2 percent lower against the greenback, but near a one-month high after data showed the eurozone economy grew more quickly than expected in the second quarter, pulling out of a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, while inflation last month shot past the European Central Bank’s 2 percent target.

The Chinese yuan had recovered all of its losses from Tuesday’s plunge to trade at 6.4631 yuan against the US dollar.

Sentiment was helped by China’s attempt to calm frayed investor nerves by telling foreign brokerages not to “over-interpret” its latest regulatory actions.

With investors shying away from riskier assets, both the Australian and New Zealand dollars were down on the day, but remained near two-week highs.

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer