Dole blueberries recalled over possible cyclospora contamination, says FDA – USA TODAY

Dole blueberries recalled over possible cyclospora contamination, says FDA

A package of Dole fresh blueberries.

Dole is recalling a limited number of cases of fresh blueberries due to a potential cyclospora contamination.

According to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration, the voluntary recall affects blueberries in various sizes packed between May 28 and June 9.

The full list of UPC and lot codes are available on the FDA website. Consumers with the affected blueberries should discard them immediately.

Among the products recalled, Dole Fresh Blueberries in 6, 18, 24 oz. and pint sizes are included.  

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported linked to the blueberries.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause the intestinal infection Cyclosporiasis. Symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The FDA says the infection is typically treated with antibiotics.

