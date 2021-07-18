Dolce & Gabbana to Launch High Fashion-Inspired NFT Collection in Venice – Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

This week the Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1985 in Legnano by Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana has announced the firm is launching a non-fungible token (NFT) collection. Dolce & Gabbana also known as D&G will reveal the first-ever Alta Moda NFT collection called “DGGenesi.”

D&G to Reveal Alta Moda-Inspired NFT Collection

Well known name brands have invaded the crypto space in order to join the non-fungible token (NFT) revolution. Brands like Topps, Warner Bros., UFC, DeLorean Motor Company, Playboy, MLB, TIME, and USA Today have all entered this new industry.

On July 14, the popular fashion brand and Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana explained that it too was joining the NFT craze. D&G has a crafted a large assortment of products like clothes and perfume, but this will be the firm’s first NFT product.

“Dolce & Gabbana proudly reveals DGGenesi,” D&G tweeted. “The first ever Alta Moda NFT exclusive collection in partnership with luxury marketplace unxd.com. The marketplace unxd.com explains how D&G NFT bidders can “reserve a spot in line.”

D&G’s Collezione Genesi Collection Follows High Fashion NFTs by Clothia and Gucci

According to a report stemming from the fashion publication Vogue, the D&G NFT collection will premiere at the August 28-30 Alta Sartoria and Alta Gioielleria shows in Italy. The term “alta moda” means “high fashion” and DGGenesi or the “Collezione Genesi” collection was inspired by this trend.

Usually, Alta Moda is otherwise known as “Haute Couture,” which is basically when a fashion designer leverages hand-made fabrics with an attention to detail. In the 1880s and late 19th century, Alta Moda in Milan also meant ​​”fashion conscious.”

D&G followed the high fashion brand Gucci when the company recently sold its NFT “Gucci Aria” using the auction house Christie’s. The Gucci brand NFT sold for $25K and proceeds from the Gucci Aria NFT will be directed toward Unicef USA. Clothia, a luxury online retailer has also recently announced an NFT collection based on high fashion dresses.

