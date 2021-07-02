Dolby Atmos Music Signs Up Another Legendary London Recording Studio – Forbes

Hot on the heels of its launch on no less a platform than Apple Music, the impressive Dolby Atmos Music format has now taken yet another big step forwards by opening a new Dolby Atmos Music mixing room in another famous London studio.

Founded in 1980 by Chaz Jankel from Ian Dury & The Blockheads, Eastcote Studios has hosted a parade of superstars over its lifetime. The likes of Placebo, Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Adele and Massive Attack have all recorded albums there – often in the relatively early stages of their careers, thanks to the studio’s long-running interest in supporting emerging talent.

Now, in keeping with its track record of also always moving with the times technically, Eastcote Studios is going to be making the immersive power of Dolby Atmos Music available to today’s new talents courtesy of a wonderfully bijou but deceptively powerful and immaculately configured new Atmos mixing room.

The new Dolby Atmos mixing suite at London’s Eastcote Studios may be small, but it’s perfectly … [+] formed. And I should know because I’ve sat in that very chair you can see…

Photo: Dolby



The mixing desk and speaker set up squeezed into this dreamy-sounding space are perfectly designed for crafting songs and albums that take full advantage of the way Dolby Atmos allows you to create a three-dimensional audio space all around – and above – the listener. And you don’t have to just take my word on this. The proof will be out there for you to judge for yourself any moment now on Apple Music, in the shape of the very first Dolby Atmos Music track to emerge from Eastcote Studios’ new mixing installation: Yellow Face by new alt-pop star Henjila.

This track will be swiftly followed onto Apple Music by Eastcote Studios’ second Dolby Atmos Music mix: Open Chest by Sitrekin (otherwise known as Kirstine Stubbe Teglbjaerg, the former lead signer of Blue Foundation and co-composer of the Grammy-nominated track Eyes On Fire, which featured in the original Twilight film).

These individual tracks are joined on Eastcote Studios’ already fast-growing Dolby Atmos Music roster by Europiana: A full album in Dolby’s ‘object-based’ audio format from studio regular Jack Savoretti.

The very first Dolby Atmos Music track to emerge from Eastcote Studios’ Dolby Atmos mixing suite was … [+] Yellow Face by new alt-pop sensation Henjila.

Photo: Dolby/Eastcote Studios



Eastcote Studios’ new mix and mastering facility is a joint venture between acclaimed music producer Martin Terefe (who’s worked with artists as diverse as A-ha, Jason Mraz, Shawn Mendes and Yungblud) and long-time collaborator, Grammy-nominated sound engineer and producer Dyre Gormsen. Gormsen had this to say of his new Atmos mixing installation:

“We’re excited to use our skills and expertise at Eastcote and to embrace the new opportunities that Dolby Atmos will offer to us in creating and supporting some of the hottest new talents that are emerging in the music scene.”

Hopefully Eastcote Studios’ mixers are ready to put some long hours in over the coming months, because now that Apple Music has opened the joys of Dolby Atmos Music to a potentially huge new audience, I have a feeling they’re going to be a bit on the busy side.

—

Related reading

Dolby Atmos Mixing Room Added To London’s Iconic Dean St Studios

John Williams Concert Gets The Dolby Atmos Treatment On Blu-ray And Amazon Music