Dogecoin Jumps 116% Higher in 2 Weeks, King of Meme Coins Outperforms Leading Crypto Assets

Dogecoin, the king of meme coins, has been one of the best performing crypto assets during the last 30 days and ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter. Statistics show that dogecoin has risen 116.3% against the U.S. dollar during the last two weeks, and the token has situated itself in the eighth largest crypto market position today.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen an incredible jump in recent times and it all started when Elon Musk officially took the reins of Twitter. Two-week metrics against the U.S. dollar show DOGE has jumped a whopping 116.3%, surpassing the gains recorded by crypto asset leaders like BTC and ETH.

Ever since the billionaire Tesla executive Elon Musk took over Twitter, dogecoin (DOGE) has skyrocketed in value. People suspect Musk may integrate dogecoin payments into the social media platform.

30-day statistics indicate DOGE is up 98.8% and over the last week, dogecoin gained 52.8% in value. Although, despite the mega gains during the last month, DOGE is still down 51.3% year-to-date and 82.5% lower than the $0.73 all-time high. During the past 24 hours, DOGE has had a price range between $0.122 and $0.134.

Doge is now the eighth largest coin in terms of market capitalization and the coin has seen $3.10 billion in 24-hour global trade volume. The DOGE market cap today is $17.5 billion according to today’s metrics and there’s a circulating supply of more than one hundred thirty-six billion DOGE.

DOGE/USD chart via Binance, 5-day.

The top meme coin has also fueled the entire meme coin economy as it is now valued at $25 billion, or 5.9% higher in USD value during the last 24 hours. The second largest meme coin has not seen gains like DOGE has during the last week. Shiba inu (SHIB), however, did rise 8% higher this past week.

Other meme coin assets like dogelon mars (ELON) and floki (FLOKI) increased in value by 31% to 52% over the last week. Today, DOGE equates to 70% of the entire $25 billion meme coin economy, while it also represents 1.587% of the entire crypto economy valued at $1.1 trillion.

Tether (USDT) is dogecoin’s top pair as it equates to 52.88% of all DOGE trades today, while BUSD follows behind with 18.76% of all DOGE trades during the past 24 hours. BUSD is followed by USD (16.76%), BTC (2.70%), KRW (2.68%), and TRY (2.03%) respectively, according to metrics compiled by cryptocompare.com.

What do you think about dogecoin’s market performance since Elon Musk took over Twitter? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

