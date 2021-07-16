Dogecoin breaks below 20 cents, as co-founder slams crypto industry – Nairametrics

Dogecoin, the popular crypto asset known for having powerful supporters including Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, has plummeted immensely with co-founder, Jackson Palmer, attacking the crypto industry.

On the FTX Exchange, Dogecoin traded below $0.20 with a daily trading volume of over $1 billion. The meme coin is however up by 0.70% for the day with a market valuation of about $25 billion.

Market sentiment further weakened in the altcoin market, with Jackson Palmer the meme coin founder reeling out his opinion about the crypto industry being a scam and always has been.

READ: Dogecoin loses its sparkle over Elon’s Musk silence and Thailand’s clampdown on Meme coins

“After years of studying it, I believe that cryptocurrency is an inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology built primarily to amplify the wealth of its proponents through a combination of tax avoidance, diminished regulatory oversight, and artificially enforced scarcity,” Palmer said via Twitter on Wednesday.

The software engineer further buttressed a large part of the crypto community was controlled by a powerful cartel of wealthy entities who are turning the crypto market decentralized capability into a system that largely benefits the rich.

READ: World’s second richest, Elon Musk loses $4.14 billion in a day, now worth $183 billion

Recall the Australian, about four years ago disclosed he was taking an “extended leave of absence” from the “toxic” world of the digital market while making no profit from his involvement with the meme coin.

Price patterns reveal the eighth most valuable crypto by market value has lost over 70% from its May 9 all-time high of $0.73 as it traded around $0.19. Dogecoin currently has over 130.4 billion coins in circulation.