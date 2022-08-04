Does JAMB repeat UTME questions? – Download past questions

Download Past Question has been a great educational resource platform where students get their educational updates for both locally and internationally.

Do JAMB Repeat UTME Questions?

If you are curious and seeking this information, be rest assured that you will know for sure if JAMB do repeat questions as you continue reading this article.

Now, it is not a new information that JAMB do repeat questions in each academic session of UTME year in, year out. Although, many candidates who are sitting for the first time do need that assurance. So, you should note that JAMB do repeat questions and mostly from their question banks which you won’t have access to.

In forthcoming UTME, be rest assured, that JAMB will repeat majority of the questions that exist in their question banks and add minority of new questions which are reshuffled yearly. This alone makes many candidates gain excellent scores which are 300 and above. So it is advisable while preparing for your forthcoming UTME make sure you read your textbooks especially the ones recommended to candidates by JAMB in the JAMB brochure and lastly do not forget to study past questions, because not only does the past questions help candidates prepare effectively for the UTME.

It familiarizes them (candidates) with each topics JAMB is usually fond of extracting majority of the questions from and the concepts and patterns they follow for each subjects and how they continuously regulate questions to avoid the margin that would make the questions too complex to be attempted by students who are heavily prepared. In addition to this, you should note that at previous years there have always been high recorded cases of candidates passing their UTME and low recorded cases of failures by candidates who sat for UTME.

What Is the Method of Examination Adopted by JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) so far at the time of writing this article has been popularly known to conduct Computer Based Testing (CBT) examination every academic year since 2015. Since its inception, JAMB has been using the Paper & Pencil Test (PPT) examination method before it was changed to CBT at 2015 and this has been maintained till date.

The Kind of Questions Set by JAMB

Many candidates and students have always had this phobia for the UTME organized by JAMB. This is because there are always high expectancy candidates have before sitting for the examination. Also, this expectancy comes with high hope but majority end up not preparing adequately for the UTME and end up getting their hope shattered. In this article as you read through you will be guided on how you can effectively pass your UTME as the first step to secure your admission into institutions of higher learning like Colleges of Education, Polytechnics and Universities, because the second step for most institutions are Post-UTME which they (institutions) have been authorized by JAMB to either conduct it or not conduct it depending on their preferences.

JAMB follows a specific format for its UTME. The specific formats are as follows:

1. topics or areas majority of the questions arise from and topics or areas from a subject where questions are less.

2. the number of questions, that is for the mandatory Use of English which is offered by all candidates irrespective of the aspired field of study, departments applied and faculties applied. The Use of English carries a total of 60 questions while the other three (3) subjects carry 40 questions each. It is worthy of note, that the Use of English for example has two comprehension passages that carry about 5 questions in each comprehension passage and total of 10 questions for both passages, Close Passage (which involves filling in words as answers in the passage) that carries about 10 questions. Also, idioms, synonyms (choose the option(s) nearest in meaning to the underlined word(s)) and antonyms (choose the option(s) nearly opposite in meaning to the underlined word(s)) usually take up to 20 questions in total. The Correct spellings, Emphatic Stress, Sentence Completion, Vowel Sounds, Consonant Sounds take up to another 20 questions.

N/B : All subjects carry their different majority or minority areas questions arise from. That is why it is always advisable every candidate should get their JAMB Past Questions on time and prepare so that they can be rest assured, that with whatever preparedness they’ve laboured, excellent score is guaranteed which will in turn grant admission into the preferred institutions of higher learning like Colleges of Education, Polytechnics and Universities.

