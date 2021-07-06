does-england-have-what-it-takes-to-win-uefa-euro-2020?

sooka got you covered, the perfect place to catch England’s magnificent run in the 2021 European Championship!

sooka, Malaysia’s newest, must-have streaming app was launched just before the start of UEFA EURO 2020™, and it’s been a month of sleepless nights for Malaysians football fans cheering on their favourite teams on sooka.

With the championship in the semi-final stage, fans’ favourites England and dark horses Denmark battle for a place in the finals, while the Spain vs Italy fixture is a clash of the titans. We’ve also seen surprise early exits with Portugal, France and Germany crashing out, while Patrick Schick’s goal vs Scotland will always be etched in memory. Possibly the goal of the tournament?

You can catch all the action and excitement of the semis and finals of UEFA EURO 2020™ on sooka. All you need to do is to download the sooka app and you will get instant access to 4000 hours of FREE content. Don’t miss out on subscribing to the VIP+Sports plan for just RM 15.90 p.m before July 7, to get access to LIVE sports such as English Premier League, Wimbledon, MotoGP, UFC, Tokyo Olympics 2020, & more.

The VIP+Sports plan also gives you access to Malaysia’s popular Movies and Dramas such as Bikers Kental, Tombiruo: Penunggu Rimba, Jebat, Polis Evo1&2, Roda Panas, Scammers and Mael Totey just to name a few!

Turn that excitement into enjoyment and download the sooka app now at Apple Play Store, Google Play or watch online at www.sooka.my.