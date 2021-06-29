Home SPORTS Does Boston have a competitive trade offer for Damian Lillard?
As the whirlwind that is the NBA offseason with the NBA draft, free agency, and trades, potential trade requests and new super teams are always a talking point.

Fresh off the press is a potential trade request looming for Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard, who has grown frustrated with the team’s coaching search backlash and failure to build a championship contender, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Which all begs the questions: 1) Where would Lillard want to be traded to? and 2) do the Celtics have a competitive offer?

Yossi Gozlan of Hoopshype put together a prospective trade for Boston to acquire Lillard, which would involved All-Star Jaylen Brown, several young players, and multiple first-round picks.

As Gozlan notes, while including the 24-year old Brown would be extremely difficult for the Celtics to do, it’s likely their only path to acquiring Lillard.

For Lillard, this offseason not only includes a new head coach in Portland in Chauncey Billups and a potential trade request but also playing for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

Who else is playing for Team USA? Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum.

To say that the creating a relationship with Tatum in Tokyo could help sway Lillard to desire Boston as a potential destination isn’t out of left field, but would Brad Stevens and brass be willing to offer Jaylen Brown?

Talk about a monumental potential decision for Stevens in his first few months on the job.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

