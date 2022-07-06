Home SPORTS Dodgers OF Taylor out with left foot fracture
SPORTS

Dodgers OF Taylor out with left foot fracture

by News
4 views
dodgers-of-taylor-out-with-left-foot-fracture

Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor has a left foot fracture and will be out indefinitely.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Lewis Hamilton ‘incredibly disappointed’ after qualifying crash

USWNT beats Jamaica, nears ’23 World Cup spot

Injured Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon semifinal

Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia

Mets’ Bassitt: MLB should ‘stop testing’ for COVID

Letter: Snyder offered to testify before House

Chicago deals DeBrincat to Sens for three picks

Ex-Alabama RB Robinson’s title rings pawned

Britain’s Norrie walks his own path at Wimbledon...

Transfer Talk: AC Milan eye Ziyech as Chelsea...

Leave a Reply