Home SPORTS Dodgers’ Kershaw exits start with low back pain
SPORTS

Dodgers’ Kershaw exits start with low back pain

by News
5 views
dodgers’-kershaw-exits-start-with-low-back-pain

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw left his start at San Francisco on Thursday because of low back pain.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Man United open Erik ten Hag era with...

Stafford impresses despite ‘irritating’ elbow issue

Bonilla’s famed contract fetches $180K at auction

Rose shirks sexual misconduct query at Phils fete

White Sox’s Anderson has ban cut to two...

Frustration for Liverpool’s Klopp at ’12’ after draw

Fantasy football mock draft: 12-team, non-PPR

Kansas City’s rapid offensive line overhaul exceeded almost...

Top Big 12 executive leaves for USC football...

Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Leave a Reply