Associated Press
Biden hosts baseball champion Dodgers at White House
President Joe Biden praised sports’ ability to heal and bring a nation together in a time of crisis as he hosted the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday. The Dodgers, who captured the title by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays last October, were the first team to be honored at the White House since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first since Biden took office. “I think what we discovered is that we need sports more than we ever realized,” said Biden, who praised baseball as an important totem of normalcy in “one of the most challenging years” in the nation’s history.
MLB.com
Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single
Yasmani Grandal rips an RBI single to right field, scoring Tim Anderson to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
NFL bans Dwight Schar from future ownership interest in any NFL team
It’s not part of the outcome of the Washington Football Team investigation that culminated in Thursday’s significant announcement of an eight-figure fine, legal-fee reimbursements that could reach $7 million, and a “voluntary” decision by Daniel Snyder to turn day-to-day operations of the team over to his wife on an indefinite basis. But with plenty of [more]
Associated Press
Deadline
CNN & NPR Commentators Sued For Defamation By Ed Henry, Fired Fox News Host – Update
UPDATED, 9:33 PM: Ex-Fox News Host Ed Henry filed two more defamation lawsuits today in US District Court in New York, naming National Public Radio’s David Folkenflik and CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and Brian Stelter (as well as their CNN parent, Turner Broadcasting) for their allegedly defamatory commentary and reporting on his firing by Fox News. […]