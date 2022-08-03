Doctors told me that Yinka had less than six months to live – Veteran singer, Ebenezer Obey speaks on the demise of his Son

Veteran singer, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has spoken on the sad demise of his son, Yinka.

48-year-old Yinka died on July 31 and was laid to rest the next day.

In a statement released on the 2nd of August 2022, the octogenarian said that despite the efforts he made to help his late son, Olayinka, to ‘fight his weaknesses’, he did not succeed. He added that doctors had told him that his son had six months more to live. He said after receiving the sad news, he began to pray and that God asked him to start a new ministry tagged, ‘Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry’ as part of his efforts to join forces with the war against alcoholism and drug addiction, especially among young Nigerians and those in the Diaspora.

The statement reads;

“The doctors called me six months ago to inform me that Yinka had less than six months to live. It was very painful and bad news that a father must not hear about his son. Since then, l went back to the Holy Spirit to teach me what to do and the result of my communication with the Holy Spirit is the launching of this ministry.I have received several condolence messages from all and sundry. l appreciate everyone for their love and concern.

l also thank Yinka’s friends for their efforts and support.

l thank my eldest son, Shina, for ‘coordinating’ all his younger brothers and sisters, for extra and special care for Yinka till the end of his life. I also thank the pastors, elders, and the entire Decross family for everything.

Once again, I appreciate all condolences, but let us rather turn further condolences to prayer support of this new ministry to help those who are in pain of alcoholism and drug addiction. Get out of alcoholism, get out of drugs. Jesus loves you.”the statement read

The singer stressed that his new ministry will also become an avenue to assist parents and families of alcoholic and drug-addicted children and youths, in turning their lives around and making them better citizens in society.