doctors-and-nurses-give-standing-ovation-and-cash-gift-to-taxi-driver-who-brings-patients-to-hospital-free

A taxi driver was treated to a huge surprise by doctors and nurses at the hospital for his kind gestures that had not gone unnoticed

It is said that the taxi driver usually drives patients to the hospital free of charge and was in the hospital that day to repeat the same gesture

In the touching video, the man was greeted with a standing ovation and cash gift in an envelope as soon as he entered the hospital premises

A taxi driver’s continuous kindness to patients has been recognized by the hospital management in a special way.

According to Everyday Heroes on LinkedIn, the taxi driver is famed for assisting patients to the hospital in Spain at no cost to them.

The stunned taxi driver was overwhelmed with emotions

Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared on Reddit by nextf*uckinglevel

.

In a Reddit video, the unsuspecting driver was stunned with a rousing standing ovation by doctors and nurses as he gained access into the hospital premises.

The ovation which was done with rounds of applause was then sealed with a cash gift in an envelope to the man.

The overwhelmed man appreciated the hospital staff for the gesture. He was said to have come around to pick up another patient when the surprise happened.

Social media users describe him as a hero

George Holovaci commented:

“We can all play our part to assist fellow man. Good on the medical staff for recognizing this gentleman’s contribution. I am sure this was unexpected and made the guy’s day. More importantly, it likely encourages him to assist more going forward.

“If we all did similarly and recognized the giving efforts of others, would we not all be better off? I am motivated to make it a point to commend someone’s efforts today!”

Lutz E. Weber wrote:

“Gosh, there are so many examples how to do thing right. My deepest respect for this gentlemen and other guys, being unknown heros around us…”

Emily L. Bouwens said:

“I absolutely love seeing people who help others!! And also to see how they react when shown appreciation for what they do!! Especially when they think they really didn’t do anything.”

Denise P.O. reacted:

“What a hero – and that the heroes in scrubs take time to also recognize him – a class act all around! I love these moments – there is so much good and kindness in the world – does the heart good to get a little daily reminder of it and each of us can, in our own little way, do something quietly that shows kindness around us!”

Man gifted cash at hospital after amputation of his leg

Meanwhile, . previously reported that a man was surprised with a cash gift after his leg got amputated.

In a video that was shared by @gsf_foundation on Instagram, the man could be seen in his hospital bed expressing gratitude to the foundation.

The foundation’s post read in part:

“Early this morning, the bill needed for him to purchase an Artificial Plastic Leg was delivered to him and in few weeks he will get his artificial Plastic Leg.

“Let’s keep doing our best in helping the less privilege, the sick people and the extremely poor.

“It is more blessed to give than to receive Givers never lack.”

