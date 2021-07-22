Home Technology Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality launches for consoles and PC in September – Eurogamer.net
Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality launches for consoles and PC in September

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality will arrive for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox on 30th September.

This is a new and expanded version of the Jodie Whittaker-starring Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, which originally launched in 2019.

The Edge of Reality “reimagines and expands” the VR experience with new story, new enemies and – perhaps most notably – a meeting with the fan-favourite Tenth Doctor, voiced again here by David Tennant.

“In this thrilling first-person adventure, a ‘reality virus’ is wreaking havoc across the universe, causing time glitches that distort the past, present and future,” the game’s blurb reads. “Players will face an entirely new antagonist – The CyberReaper, an ominous foe with a terrifying purpose.”

The Edge of Reality is the latest Doctor Who project from British studio Maze Theory, which developed the original Edge of Time VR game and the recent found-footage mobile spin-off of Blink, The Lonely Assassins.

Ian played the original version of Doctor Who: The Edge of Time back in 2019, some of which you can watch below:

