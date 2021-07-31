Doctor Strange Is At The Height Of His Powers In Multiverse of Madness – Screen Rant

Doctor Strange is at the height of his powers in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness according to the movie’s writer. Benedict Cumberbatch made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the future Sorcerer Supreme in 2016. He quickly found a prominent role in the closing of the Infinity Saga, as it was Strange who foresaw the lone future in Avengers: Infinity War where the Avengers successfully defeated Thanos. His master plan wasn’t fully realized until Avengers: Endgame, though.

While 2016’s Doctor Strange has its fair share of fans, it is widely considered that Cumberbatch’s Strange elevated to a new level in the two Avengers films. His importance to the overall MCU storyline was made clear, while his magic powers were elevated to new heights, even though he lost the Time Stone. Strange will next be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home before returning for his long-awaited solo sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. These back-to-back appearances are expected to further elevate Strange’s role in the MCU as he looks to untangle the multiverse and protect the main timeline from any multiversal threats that come his way.

Anticipation is rising for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Loki‘s finale cracked the multiverse wide open. Loki‘s head writer Michael Waldron carried over his multiverse knowledge to Doctor Strange 2‘s script. Now that the Disney+ show is over, Waldron is once again doing interviews about the season, which means plenty of questions about his next MCU project. During an interview with Geek Vibes Podcast (via Comicbook), Waldron mentioned that Strange is at the height of his magical powers in the sequel.

I think that Stephen Strange has been through so much between that first movie and now. That first movie was an incredible origin story of how he became a sorcerer, but now he’s been through that. He’s fought Thanos [in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame] and he’s on the other end of it, and he’s kind of at the height of his powers. So it’s an interesting place to catch up with him.

Strange being at the height of his powers is an intriguing tease for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Audiences last saw the sorcerer mourning the loss of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame after he gave Iron Man the signal that this was their one chance to defeat Thanos. Despite losing the Time Stone earlier in Infinity War, Strange showed that he’s still plenty powerful without it. However, with images showing he still carries the Eye of Agomotto, there is great speculation that the Time Stone will return to him, too.

Even though the plot of Doctor Strange 2 is still heavily guarded in secrecy, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Marvel will amplify Strange’s powers in the sequel. He might have to fight Scarlet Witch or even an evil version of himself at some point in the film. Plus, there are plenty of theories about Mephisto, Cython, Shuma-Gorath, and other magical foes factoring into the story. No matter how powerful Doctor Strange becomes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it will be fascinating to see how he achieves those heights and if Marvel will leave him in this incredibly powerful state by the time the movie concludes.

MORE: MCU Theory: Doctor Strange 2 & WandaVision’s Real Villain (Not Mephisto)

Source: Geek Vibes Podcast [via Comicbook]

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) Release date: Sep 03, 2021

Release date: Sep 03, 2021 Eternals (2021) Release date: Nov 05, 2021

Release date: Nov 05, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Release date: Dec 17, 2021

Release date: Dec 17, 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) Release date: Mar 25, 2022

Release date: Mar 25, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) Release date: May 06, 2022

Release date: May 06, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Black Panther 2 (2022) Release date: Jul 08, 2022

Release date: Jul 08, 2022 The Marvels/Captain Marvel 2 (2022) Release date: Nov 11, 2022

Release date: Nov 11, 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) Release date: Feb 17, 2023

Release date: Feb 17, 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)Release date: May 05, 2023

Amanda Knox Writes Scathing Takedown Of Matt Damon’s Stillwater Movie

About The Author