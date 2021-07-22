doctor-gives-condition-for-christian-eriksen-to-play-for-inter-milan-again

Dr. Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian football federation’s medical committee, has given conditions for Denmark midfielder, Christian Eriksen, to play for Inter Milan again.

According to Braconaro, Eriksen can’t play for Inter Milan again unless he has a defibrillator removed.

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during his country’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland last month after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 29-year-old has since been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

The device is fitted under the patient’s skin, and it keeps track of the heart rate.

If an abnormal rhythm is detected, the ICD delivers an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat.

“Christian Eriksen can’t be given the all-clear to play in Italy,” Braconaro said on a radio show in Napoli.

“If the player has the defibrillator removed, therefore confirming the pathology can be resolved, then he can return to play for Inter [Milan].”

Eriksen’s current deal with Inter Milan will end in the summer of 2024.