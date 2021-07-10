‘Do not assume it is over’: COVID-19 rising again in Missouri’s metro areas, health officials say – STLtoday.com



“I didn’t want to do it, but as the Delta (variant) thing came up and I watched the local news this morning, I decided it was fate,” said Angela Roy of O’Fallon, Mo., who drove 31 miles to Spanish Lake on Friday, July 9, 2021 to receive her COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Donna Duncan. The clinic was hosted by the human services department of St. Louis County, where vaccines were administered at the Center for Youth on the Rise and food was given out by Operation Food Search. “I think it has to be right for you, and for me it’s now,” said Roy. “There are no political things or anything, it’s just right for me now.” Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com











MaKyah Hall, 12, watches at left as her mother Tenelle Hall receives her COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Donna Duncan before getting one herself at the Center for Youth on the Rise in Spanish Lake on Friday, July 9, 2021. The clinic was hosted by the human services department of St. Louis County, where vaccines were administered and food was given out by Operation Food Search. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com











Sally Barry heads back to her car with food and diapers from Operation Food Search during a giveaway in Spanish Lake on Friday, July 9, 2021. The Center for Youth on the Rise hosted a St. Louis County vaccine clinic in addition to the food giveaway for needy families with children. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com











Staffing nurse Donna Duncan checks on a nervous Pam Cannon after giving her a COVID-19 vaccine at the Center for Youth on the Rise in Spanish Lake on Friday, July 9, 2021. “I’m the scared one,” said Cannon, the last in her family to receive the vaccine. The clinic was hosted by the human services department of St. Louis County where food was also given out to the needy by Operation Food Search. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Less than a month after the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force ceased holding regular briefings, a rebound in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has prompted the group to resume its weekly updates.

The St. Louis region, which had maintained relatively stable case rates through much of the spring, has seen jumps in recent weeks. Health officials say the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus has a foothold, and more testing and vaccinations are needed to stop its spread.

“The best time to get vaccinated was really yesterday or weeks ago. But a good time is today,” said Dr. Alex Garza, SSM Health chief community health officer and head of the task force over the past year.

“The number of people with COVID in the ICU is increasing dramatically,” Garza said. “The number of COVID patients on ventilators to help them breathe is increasing. And quite frankly, the number of people protecting themselves and the community by being vaccinated is just not keeping pace with this deadly disease.”

State health officials also spoke out Friday, when Missouri reported more than 1,500 new confirmed cases — the most since Jan. 29. That drove the seven-day average up to 885, from 786 the day before, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.