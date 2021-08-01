Do NIKE’s (NYSE:NKE) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Simply Wall St

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, ‘Long shots almost never pay off.’

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in NIKE (NYSE:NKE). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

NIKE’s Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that NIKE has grown EPS by 45% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. NIKE shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.3% to 16%, and revenue is growing. That’s great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:NKE Earnings and Revenue History August 1st 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past.

Are NIKE Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$265b company like NIKE. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$52b. That equates to 20% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

Should You Add NIKE To Your Watchlist?

NIKE’s earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So to my mind NIKE is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for NIKE that we have uncovered.

