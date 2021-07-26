‘Do I leave my seat for you to speak?’ – Mosimane threatens to storm out of press conference

The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician was angered by an interrupting journalist as he shielded his under fire player

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane threatened to storm out of a post-match conference while defending Marwan Mohsen, who has been a subject of online abuse.

Mosimane chose to start Mohsen ahead of Mohamed Sherif and Walter Bwalya against Entag El-Harby on Sunday, even though he has been subjected to criticism.

Bwalya then came on and scored the winner in added time as the African champions recorded a 3-2 victory.

Do I Leave?

“Do I leave my seat for you to speak?” Mosimane hit back at an interrupting journalist as he defended Mohsen as per KingFut.

“I know that Marwan has been through a lot of difficult times, he wasn’t at his best lately, but today [Sunday] he played well, and football is a team sport.

“I was impressed by Marwan’s spirit and personality on the pitch and for being the first player to support the defence and that is the character we need.”

The dramatic victory against Entag El-Harby brought Al Ahly closer to Zamalek at the top of the table and the South African coach lauded his players, describing them as “tough fighters”.

“We will fight to win the league title, and many difficult matches await us,” he added. “In the league, there are many teams that play purely defensive against us and rely on counter-attacks, which can not be criticised,” he said.

“The game was full of mixed emotions, full of goals, and everyone enjoyed watching it.

“The match showed us that everything is possible in football, everything can happen, and the game ends with the referee’s whistle. What happened reminded me of the Arab Contractors clash when we scored three goals in the second half to win 3-2.

“My team has a lot of tough fighters, they give their all during difficult times. I substituted defenders for forwards because we needed to score, and Bwalya deserved to score, he went through a lot.”

Al Ahly are second with 55 points, as arch-rivals Zamalek lead with 61 points, although the latter have played two more games.

The Red Devils have only dropped points once in the last five games as they plan to engage Aswan, Wadi Degla, Ceramica Cleopatra and Ismaily in their next league assignments.