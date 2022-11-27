Do Ant and Dec still live next door to each other? Inside the best friends’ living arrangements

Ant and Dec have been best friends for years so it is no surprise that the Geordie presenting duo were once next-door neighbours.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are currently staying in close quarters out in Australia as they present I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

For two decades, the TV duo were also inseparable off-screen too, living just three doors down from each other on the same street in West London.

But when Ant split from now ex-wife Lisa Armstrong in 2018, he relocated to South West London, meaning he and best mate Dec are no longer neighbours.

(Image: James Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Ant moved into his new house with his now-wife Anne-Marie Corbett in 2019, and the plush pad is worth a whopping £6 million

The pair spent a year working on renovations to transform it into their dream home, which they slowly revealed to fans throughout lockdown.

The couple lives in the house with Anne-Marie’s two daughters from a previous relationship and their pet dogs.

The mansion boasts a spacious driveway lined by tall trees, with lavish pillars outside framing the front door.

Ant and Dec pictured with wives Anne-Marie Corbett and Ali Astall

(Image: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

(Image: ITV)

Situated in London’s posh Wimbledon Village, it’s the first home that the TV presenter and his new wife are sharing together.

Home to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Wimbledon is a vibrant district and town of southwest London, in the London Borough of Merton that is often thought of as the “perfect British village”.

The new love pad has modern amenities including a huge open plan kitchen and dining room, several reception rooms and it’s located close to a park – so it has everything they could possibly ask for.

Meanwhile, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV with the 2022 final set to take place on Sunday night.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues at 9:15pm on Saturday night on ITV.

