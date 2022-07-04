dmk-mp-warns-centre-of-‘separate-tn’-stir

NAMAKKAL:

DMK

MP A

Raja

on Sunday urged the Centre to not force his party to revive the demand for “separate Tamil Nadu” by denying it state autonomy.

At aconference for local body representatives of DMK held at Namakkal in Tamil Nadu, Raja said: “We will not stop our fight until Tamil Nadu gets state autonomy. ” He said this while delive ring an address on the topic ‘Autonomy for states, federalism in Centre’, in the presence of chief minister

MK Stalin

.

DMK had dropped the idea of a separate state of TN and m oved over to the demand for state autonomy, even though Periyar (Dravidar Kazhagam founder EV Ramasamy) did not abandon the demand for statehood till his death. “Though we follow the path of Periyar, we kept aside the demand for separate Tamil Nadu for the sake of national integrity and democracy. I humbly request Prime minister Narendra Modi and home m inister Amit Shah to not force us to revive the demand. Please give us state autonomy,” he said.

Allegingthat the Centre continued to enjoy greater powers, leaving the states at the mer cy of the Union government on various aspects, Raja pointed out that while TN’s share of GST contribution was 6 . 5%, what the state got back was just 2. 2%. Even for simple issues, states have to depend on the Centre, he said.

“When Kalaignar wanted to install a statue of King Raja Raja Chola in Brihadeeswarar temple (in Thanjavur), which w as under the control of Archaeological Survey of India, permission was denied,” he added.

