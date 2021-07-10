D*mb chicks are the only ones who are impressed by a man’s money – Dancer, Jane Mena

Popular Nigerian Dancer, Jane Mena, has taken to her page to address ladies who are always impressed by a man’s money.
According to Jane, those category of girls are du*b and she advised them to focus more on how he sets things up for her future.
D*mb chicks are the only ones who are impressed by a man’s money
Sist, Be impressed by what he does for you and how he sets you up for future purposes.
A rich/wealthy man who practically does nothing for you is not a flex in anyway. He’s inferior to an average man who actually does for you
N:B
Your man must always be a flex.
Otherwise, he’s pointless and usel*ess
.
