djokovic-edges-closer-to-history-after-reaching-wimbledon-final

(CNN) Defending champion Novak Djokovic was in ruthless form on Friday as he beat the hardworking Denis Shapovalov to reach this year’s Wimbledon final.

The world No.1 progressed in straight sets — 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 7-5 — but the final result doesn’t reflect how well Shapovalov played in what was his first Grand Slam semifinal.

Meanwhile, Djokovic was playing in his 41st Grand Slam semifinal and showed just how important experience and mentality is at this stage of the tournament.

He will now look to claim a record-equaling 20th major title in Sunday’s final, which would bring him alongside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most men’s Grand Slam titles.

“The dream keeps going. I’m trying to take out the maximum of my own abilities every single match and see what happens. Giving up is never an option,” Djokovic said during his on-court interview.