dj-flexy-naija-behind-viral-‘one-for-the-dj,-one-for-the-hypeman’-trend-reportedly-poisoned-to-death

A fast-rising Nigerian DJ and hype man, Eze Francis aka DJ Flexy ., has reportedly been poisoned to death

The young man who was the voice behind the viral ‘one for the DJ, one for the hypeman’ trend was reportedly poisoned by a yet to be identified person on Saturday July 3

Flexy .’s death came a few weeks after he shared a cryptic post about being envied on social media

After news of DJ Flexy .’s death made the rounds on social media, numerous sympathisers took to his page to mourn him

A young Nigerian DJ and hypeman, DJ Flexy ., whose real name is Eze Francis, has reportedly died after being poisoned.

According to several reports making the rounds on social media, the student of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra, was poisoned on Saturday, July 3, at the club. He was said to have been rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive.

DJ Flexy . was reportedly poisoned to death.

The late DJ, who recently gained prominence for being the voice behind the popular ‘one for the DJ, one for the hypeman’ trend, was said to be the only child of his mother.

Despite the details surrounding Flexy .’s death, his demise came just a few weeks after he made a post about being envied on social media.

DJ Flexy . shares post about envy before his death

On June 14, the late DJ had taken to his Facebook page to say success attracts envy. He also prayed against evil plotters.

In his words:

“Dis life funny Shia!! Success Dey say attracts envy

Hmmmmm!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Why dem no Dey envy person wen em Dey suffer Na!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I speak dis word from my heart. Any eye, leg, hand or mouth wey go rise against u saying u don’t deserve what u have right now let dat body be freeze forever in Jesus name………… Amen

God is d greatest.”

Nigerians mourn DJ Flexy .

After the news of Flexy .’s death made the rounds on social media, numerous internet users mourned him. Read what they had to say below:

Amtherealangy:

“While cruising and securing the bag, HOLD YOUR BIBLE TIGHT.”

Ms__pat:

“Omo why is it that people can’t be happy for you genuinely when winning? Why the hate huh? Everyone got their blessings for crying out loud .”

Dansky_exchange:

“Ahhh omo this is so sad may we not die when we’re about to be known.. May we live long oo.”

Shynluck:

“One for the dj one for the hype man” ha!!! They killed him because he don dey blow .”

So sad.

DJ Tunice dies after domestic accident

It was indeed a sad and troubling moment for friends and family members of an Abuja-based entertainer popularly known as DJ Tunice, who recently lost his life.

According to reports from some friends and colleagues on social media, the DJ had gotten involved in a domestic accident in his home.

It was said that DJ Tunice fell and hit his head on the floor while mopping. However, friends claimed that the entertainer was rejected by different hospitals.

