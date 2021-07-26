dj-cuppy-reacts-to-“pregnancy-rumors”

Recent photos of Billionaire Daughter, Florence Otedola, has led some fans into assuming she’s pregnant but she has now debunked those claims.
She had a conversation with a fan on Twitter, and she said she isn’t pregnant, that she’s just got a “Big Belly.”
The fan saw the photo, assumed she was pregnant, and asked ; Cuppy are you pregnant?
She replied ;
No, I just have a big belly, summer money > Summer body
