DJ Cuppy reacts to “Pregnancy Rumors”

Recent photos of Billionaire Daughter, Florence Otedola, has led some fans into assuming she’s pregnant but she has now debunked those claims.

She had a conversation with a fan on Twitter, and she said she isn’t pregnant, that she’s just got a “Big Belly.”

The fan saw the photo, assumed she was pregnant, and asked ; Cuppy are you pregnant?

She replied ;

No, I just have a big belly, summer money > Summer body

