dj-cuppy-reacts-as-dogs-dudupoms-fight-over-of-her-new-pink-wig-in-cute-video

Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy shared a lovely video of her dogs Dudupoms on her Instagram page

The video showed the moment Dudupoms snatched her wig from where she kept they ran away with it

Nigerians reacted to the video with various comments as some stated that Cuppy does not have any problems

DJ Cuppy recently took to her page to show off her new pink hair. The Gelato crooner looked stunning in her short hair as she posed in several photos.

DJ Cuppy and her short hair

The billionaire daughter recently took to her Instagram stories to share a series of photos with friends. Cuppy stepped out with her friends, noting that she had a good time.

When the musician got home, she seemed to have removed her wig and dropped it somewhere. One of her dogs Dudu carried the wig and the other one Poms joined in as they ran away with it in her mouths.

Cuppy’s voice was heard as she ran after them and told them to drop her wig. When she finally collected the wig, Dudu faced Poms and started to fight him.

Reactions

oprah_adesuwa:

“Cuppy na lowkey comedian.”

dooqute:

“Cuppy no get problem.”

marchborn09:

“I feel say na she give them.”

iamkweenchygor:

“when money is plenty.”

_dominah:

“Wig wey you knack on top their juju and fufu head.”

temss.b:

“she no get problem.”

tolus_tools:

“Dudu is very stubborn.”

