dj-cuppy-and-brother-fewa-wear-matching-designer-costumes-as-they-go-swimming,-teaches-him-to-use-water-gun

DJ Cuppy and her handsome baby brother Fewa have got Nigerians gushing with love on social media

The Jollof On The Jet crooner shared two beautiful videos and a photo showing a boding moment with Fewa

Temi Otedola was so touched by the photo of her siblings that she commented that her heart was exploding

It is so beautiful to see that Fewa Otedola is surrounded by so much love.

Recently, DJ Cuppy visited her parent’s home in London and she decided to swim with her baby brother Fewa.

DJ Cuppy and brother go swimming.

Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy and Fewa

The Gelato crooner shared a photo online and it showed her wearing the same Fendi costume with her younger brother Fewa. According to her, Fewa is also offending with Fendi

Cuppy then shared a video of herself with Fewa in a bubbling indoor pool.

She also shared another video showing her teaching Fewa how to use a toy gun. Cuppy demanded a high-five as soon as Fewa re-did and got what she taught him.

Reactions

__gracebaby:

“Cuties.”

temiotedola:

“MY HEART IS EXPLODING.”

djphilgh:

“Can I join plsss.”

oshman00:

“Cuppy love.”

nightingale_signature:

“Adorable.”

jethrovibe:

“lovely Sunday.”

Cuppy and Dudupoms

. earlier reported that t he billionaire daughter took to her Instagram stories to share a series of photos with friends. Cuppy stepped out with her friends, noting that she had a good time.

When the musician got home, she seemed to have removed her wig and dropped it somewhere.

One of her dogs Dudu carried the wig and the other one Poms joined in as they ran away with it in their mouths.

Cuppy’s voice was heard as she ran after them and told them to drop her wig. When she finally collected the wig, Dudu faced Poms and started to fight him.

Source: . Nigeria