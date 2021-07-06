Dizo Star 300 and 500 listed on Flipkart – comments – GSMArena.com

?
- Anonymous
; )
Y
- YOLOBS
2g and t9 keypad !
i really miss old nokia asha series . they really have some nice smart features and they can even run java apps . 🙂 🙂 🙂
N227
- New guy
- Nue
I read it at first as 32gb RAM and I was shocked. Then I read it again 😂😂😂
R
- Rahul
- X$2
2G phone in 2021!!?? What’s wrong with them! Even a feature phone needs 3G at minimum
S1064519
- SpiritWolf
- Sbn
AirY, 1 hour ago2.8 inch BIG screen😂😂😂😂The truth is born in comparison. Back then when N82 with 2,4 inch display was my daily driver, I tried friends N95 8GB, which had 2,8 inch display. It positively felt HUGE.
?
- Anonymous
- fJ5
I guess some parts of India are still on 2G.
?
- Anonymous
- gDp
Camera bump for VGA lens?
A
- Ak
- XRj
Is this going to be a 4g phone or 2g
