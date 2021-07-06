Home Technology Dizo Star 300 and 500 listed on Flipkart – comments – GSMArena.com
Technology

Dizo Star 300 and 500 listed on Flipkart – comments – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
dizo-star-300-and-500-listed-on-flipkart-–-comments-–-gsmarena.com

?

  • Anonymous
  • w0%

; )

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

Y

  • YOLOBS
  • w0%

2g and t9 keypad !


i really miss old nokia asha series . they really have some nice smart features and they can even run java apps . 🙂 🙂 🙂

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

N227

  • New guy
  • Nue

I read it at first as 32gb RAM and I was shocked. Then I read it again 😂😂😂

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

R

  • Rahul
  • X$2

2G phone in 2021!!?? What’s wrong with them! Even a feature phone needs 3G at minimum

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

S1064519

  • SpiritWolf
  • Sbn

AirY, 1 hour ago2.8 inch BIG screen😂😂😂😂The truth is born in comparison. Back then when N82 with 2,4 inch display was my daily driver, I tried friends N95 8GB, which had 2,8 inch display. It positively felt HUGE.

  • Rating0

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

?

  • Anonymous
  • fJ5

I guess some parts of India are still on 2G.

  • Rating1

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

?

  • Anonymous
  • gDp

Camera bump for VGA lens?

  • Rating1

    |


  • Reply
  • Report

A

  • Ak
  • XRj

Is this going to be a 4g phone or 2g

  • Rating1

    |


  • Reply
  • Report
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sony postpones July 7 camera announcement due to...

Urbanista Spreads Its Wings With Two New Wireless...

EE’s ‘Stay Connected’ keeps users online when their...

This second-generation under-display camera phone could arrive soon...

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s first tournaments are by Ultimate...

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic revealed from every...

Social Media Is Broken: MIT Report Suggests Solutions...

Realme X9 Pro appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon...

A Plague Tale Innocence Next-Gen PS5 and Xbox...

T1 signs League of Legends: Wild Rift team...

Leave a Reply