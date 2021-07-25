Dixie D’Amelio reveals she uses secret Instagram accounts to “stalk” people – Dexerto

As a guest on the Zach Sang Show, TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio revealed that she has secret burner accounts that she uses to “stalk” people on social media and look at tea pages.

Since she started posting to TikTok in 2019, Dixie, the oldest D’Amelio sibling, has seen her following grow at an insanely fast rate, with over 50 million followers to her name on the platform.

She’s since gone on to branch out from social media into other avenues, including the music industry, and she released her latest single ‘Psycho’ on July 23.

As a guest on the Zach Sang Show, Dixie spoke about what inspired her to write the new track, which has lyrics including: “lyin’ to my face, told me she was a friend,” and, “you’re pushing me close to the edge, you turn me to a psycho.”

“It wasn’t really about a situation, and it really isn’t about my life. I mean I’ve gone psycho before a little bit in relationships, just like deep diving,” she said.

Dixie explained that even the night before the interview she went through people’s ‘following’ list to find out who one specific girl was.

“She was just really pretty and I wanted to see who she was, and she had like a thousand followers on Instagram, and I literally watched her story on my private account and was like ‘oh my God, should I follow her?’ but I didn’t,” Dixie said, later adding that she’s playing “a very dangerous game.”

Topic starts at 26:31

The TikToker said that she has two fake accounts: one that some of her followers know about, and another that no one knows about, on which she follows tea pages and “people who are private that I want to stalk.”

Although not everyone agreed with her methods, some said that Dixie using fake accounts to secretly research people is “relatable.”