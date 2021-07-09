Home NEWS Disturbing video shows ER overwhelmed by ‘onslaught of patients’
Disturbing video shows ER overwhelmed by 'onslaught of patients'

    Disturbing video shows ER overwhelmed by ‘onslaught of patients’

South Africa is experiencing a crippling third wave of Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant and a lack of vaccines in the country. CNN’s David McKenzie reports.

Some Mexicans attended a drive-in concert for the first time since the pandemic began, a sign of Mexico's new Covid reality. But only 20 percent of eligible people have been vaccinated in a country of 127 million inhabitants and health officials worry new variants could wreak havoc. CNN's Rafael Romo reports.

Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei received his first dose of the Iranian-developed Covid-19 vaccine​ known as the CovIran Barekat vaccine.

Children in Brazil have been dying from Covid-19 at higher rates than nearly anywhere else in the world. Doctors and researchers say the country's higher child death rate stems from several issues but the main culprit is social inequality. CNN's Isa Soares reports.

