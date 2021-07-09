JUST WATCHED
Disturbing video shows ER overwhelmed by ‘onslaught of patients’
More Videos …
MUST WATCH
South Africa is experiencing a crippling third wave of Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant and a lack of vaccines in the country. CNN’s David McKenzie reports.
Source: CNN
International coronavirus news (15 Videos)
Disturbing video shows ER overwhelmed by ‘onslaught of patients’
Indonesia grapples with oxygen crisis amid record Covid cases
This country vaccinated over 65% of its population. So why are cases rising?
‘This is liberating’: Mexicans attend drive-in concert for first time since pandemic began
Singapore prepares roadmap to ‘live normally’ with Covid-19
WHO official: Delta variant on track to become the dominant strain worldwide
Sydney under stay-at-home order as Covid-19 cases in Australia rise
See Iran’s Supreme Leader get Iranian-developed Covid vaccine
China’s vaccines could be less effective, but aren’t a failure
Officials blame Delta variant for Covid-19 surge in Missouri
See inside a Brazilian ICU treating children for Covid
Delta variant fuels the rise of new Covid cases across the globe
India now being ravaged by a new deadly crisis
Teen is one of few kids vaccinated in the UK. Here’s why
How this CEO is trying to get this island out of its Covid crisis
See More
South Africa is experiencing a crippling third wave of Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant and a lack of vaccines in the country. CNN’s David McKenzie reports.
Source: CNN