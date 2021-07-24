District 9 Director Lists GTA, DOOM, Myst As Creative Inspirations – Screen Rant

Now that he’s working with Gunzilla Games, director Neill Blomkamp is opening up about the games that he likes to play and that inspire his work.

It might come as a surprise that a filmmaker would take inspiration from video games, but District 9 director Neill Blomkamp is working on a multiplayer game and lists games like Grand Theft Auto, DOOM, Half-Life 2, and Myst as influences for his distinct 3D aesthetic. Blomkamp also directed Elysium and Chappie, popular modern sci-fi films with involved social leanings. He’s currently about to release Demonic, and it’s recently been discussed that District 10 is on the horizon, a sequel to his first feature film.

Movies inspiring game directors is a trend that seems easier to imagine. Esteemed game director Hideo Kojima listed the James Bond movies as the driving vision behind his creating the Metal Gear Solid franchise. To his credit, Neill Blomkamp has had his hand in both industries for a while, even releasing short films on digital game storefront Steam. His short film Halo: Landfall is a strong example. With Blomkamp recently signing on as the new Chief Visionary Officer at Gunzilla Games, hearing about some of his favorite games seems more pertinent than ever towards getting an idea about his own upcoming game.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Neill Blomkamp talked about some of his favorite games, as well as those that influenced his interest in CGI and 3D animation. He shared that classic adventure games Myst and The 7th Guest were special to him growing up, and that Battlefield is one of his favorite shooters for its realism. Blomkamp is also a huge fan of Valve games, especially Half-Life 2: Deathmatch (a multiplayer mod of Half-Life 2) and VR exclusive Half-Life: Alyx. Interestingly, two of the games he talks about as most important to him are the DOOM series and Rockstar sandbox games like Grand Theft Auto V.

The contrast between all of these games paints a complex picture of the roots Blomkamp is coming from in terms of game and movie development. It’s clear that he has an enjoyment of shooter gunplay, and the presence of militarism in his films seems to echo that. It also pairs well with the fact that he’s working with Gunzilla to make a multiplayer shooter. His love of classic FPS series DOOM could be seen to tie in with some of the visuals and themes of District 9 and his short film Rakka, where otherworldly forces struggle to coexist with humanity. And the fact that he enjoys sandbox games like Rockstar’s GTA V and Red Dead Redemption speaks towards his expressed interest in complex computer simulations.

Hopefully, that cross-pollination of ideas will lead to great new titles from Neill Blomkamp. And optimistically, it’s also an indicator of the two industries working more closely together in years to come. Seeing big names from films like Guillermo del Toro and Norman Reedus in Death Stranding, as well as more gaming IP in movies and TV, like the recently announced Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, it’s a tendency for cooperation that’s only going to grow.

