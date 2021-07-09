district-65:-orcutt-national-claims-tos-title-with-win-over-northside

Jul. 9—The Orcutt National Little League Tournament of Stars (TOS) team captured the District 65 championship with a win over Northside on Wednesday.

Orcutt National, which hosted the TOS tournament, beat Northside 12-2 on its home turf.

The host team went 4-0 at the tournament. The Little Leaguers started tournament play with a 13-2 win over Lompoc before beating Orcutt American 14-0. They then beat Northside 5-3 on Monday before Northside made its way back to the championship round. Orcutt National then took care of business with the 12-2 win over Northside.

Mark Gonzales got the win for Orcutt National Wednesday, throwing all four innings and striking out seven while not allowing an earned run.

Landon Smith had two hits and two runs for Orcutt. Josiah Curiel added two hits. Rio Kratzke scored twice and Gonzales, Caleb Cordero, Ryder Allen, Ethan Anaya, Jaxson Austin, Bryce Allen and Brayden Allen each had one hit. Lucas Barriga had a hit and two RBIs.

Kratzke and Sam O’Keefe each had two hits and two RBIs in Orcutt’s win over Lompoc to start tournament play. Barriga and Anaya also had two RBIs in that game. O’Keefe struck out six batters.

Austin struck out eight Orcutt American batters in the 14-0 win on July 1. Barriga had two hits and an RBI. Curiel, Gonzales and Bryce Allen each had two RBIs.

In the 5-3 win over Northside on Monday, O’Keefe struck out six more batters. Austin had two hits and an RBI. Curiel, Cordero and Bryce Allen each had an RBI.

Orcutt National has had a good summer. The Orcutt National Mets won the Santa Maria Valley Elks championship as the top Little League team in the Santa Maria Valley. Orcutt National’s 12-year-old team then won the District 65 title on Tuesday with a win over Northside, the crown jewel of the District 65 season.

First Baptist Church hosting basketball tournament

First Baptist Church in Santa Maria is hosting a three-on-three basketball tournament on July 30-31.

The tournament is for girls and guys ages 10 through 18. It is a double-elimination tournament. There will also be a slam dunk contest and a three-point shootout on Saturday. There are cash prizes and registration includes a tournament T-shirt.

Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30. The tournament orientation is at 5:15 p.m. and the round robin seeding games begin at 5:45 p.m.

On Saturday, July 31, the doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the double-elimination tournament games begin at 9 a.m. The three-point shootout is at 10:30 and the slam dunk contest is at 11 a.m.

Lunch is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. Games resume at 12:30 p.m. Teams can have up to four players. There are age divisions: 10 through 12; 13 through 15 and 16 through 18.

Teams will play in the age bracket according to their oldest player.

The cost of entry is $15 per play and includes the T-shirt, a Chick-fil-A lunch and three-on-three games.

Cash or check made out to FBC is due at registration on Friday, July 30.

Call (805) 937-8405 or visit fbcsantamaria.com/3v3 for more information.