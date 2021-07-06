Home SPORTS District 4 9-10-year old Tournaments set to begin at South Laurel Little League Complex
District 4 9-10-year old Tournaments set to begin at South Laurel Little League Complex

Jul. 6—LONDON — The 9-10-year Old District 4 Tournament will begin Tuesday, July 6 at the South Laurel Little League Complex.

Hazard-Perry and Pineville-Bell will start things off in the winner’s bracket at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 while North Laurel will face-off against Jackson County at 8 p.m.

The winner’s bracket finals are slated for Friday, July 9 at 6 p.m. while the championship game will be played Sunday, July 11 at 3 p.m. if a second championship game is forced, it will be played Monday, July 12 at 6 p.m.

Knox County and Leslie County will play each other in first-round action of the loser’s bracket play at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

Second-round action of the loser’s bracket will be Thursday, July 8 (6 p.m. and 8 p.m.). Corbin will play the 8 p.m. game and face-off against the loser of Hazard-Perry and Pineville-Bell. Third round action is scheduled for Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. the loser’s bracket final is scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

