Disney’s Jungle Cruise debuts at box office with 32 million dollars, Dwayne Johnson thanks fans – The Indian Express









Jungle Cruise released in many parts of the world on July 30. (Photo: Disney)

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer Disney fantasy adventure movie Jungle Cruise has opened at the top position on North American box office with 32 million dollar weekend collection as per Variety.

The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name, released in many parts of the world on July 30.

The film has Johnson playing the role of a riverboat captain called Frank, hired by Blunt’s scientist called Lily Houghton to ferry her across the Amazon rainforest, the location of the Tree of Life. The supporting cast is pretty strong too. Jack Whitehall plays the younger brother of Lily, called MacGregor.

Jesse Plemons, Édgar Ramírez, and Paul Giamatti also star. Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa have penned the screenplay.

Earlier, Jungle Cruise received mostly positive reviews, with a rating of 63 per cent. The critical consensus reads, “Its craft isn’t quite as sturdy as some of the classic adventures it’s indebted to, but Jungle Cruise remains a fun, family-friendly voyage.”

Jungle Cruise is one of the few movies by Disney to get a so-called hybrid release: in both theatres and on the studio’s streaming service Disney+.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.”