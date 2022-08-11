Home Business Disney Reports Earnings Surge, Reduces Long-Term Forecast for Disney+ Subscribers
Business

Disney Reports Earnings Surge, Reduces Long-Term Forecast for Disney+ Subscribers

by News
0 views
disney-reports-earnings-surge,-reduces-long-term-forecast-for-disney+-subscribers

Walt Disney Co. reported a better-than-expected 26% jump in revenue Wednesday, driven by record results at its theme parks division and the addition of more new subscribers than projected to its flagship streaming video platform Disney+.

Disney’s results highlight the complex dynamics of the competitive streaming landscape. The company lowered its forecast for future Disney+ growth, raised the prices on its streaming offerings, outlined plans for a new ad-supported tier of Disney+ and said nearly all of the streaming service’s growth is coming from overseas.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fed Likely to Want Further Evidence of Inflation...

The Fun Slows for Videogame Companies

Rapid Wage Growth Keeps Pressure on U.S. Inflation

Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors Buck Consumer-Spending Woes

Micron Warns of Weakening Demand, Lower Sales

Drugmaker Endo Says Bankruptcy Likely Imminent

Nielsen Says Buyout Group Has Reached Deal With...

Rocket Lab Is Already Science, Not Fiction

Nvidia Warns of Sales Shortfall as Gaming Revenue...

How One Grocery Chain Is Preparing for a...

Leave a Reply