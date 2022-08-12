Home Uncategorized Disney+ Price Increase Shows Limits of Subscriber-Growth Push
Disney+ Price Increase Shows Limits of Subscriber-Growth Push

The growth-at-all-costs phase of the streaming wars is over; now, profits are the priority.

Faced with slowing subscriber growth in their core domestic markets, some streaming services are shifting their focus from adding users to increasing their bottom line. The result is that streamers such as Walt Disney Co. , Netflix Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. are each doing some combination of reducing costs, raising prices and creating new ad-supported tiers that offer content at lower prices to consumers but also establish a new revenue stream for the companies.

