- Disney Dream departs with passengers WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando
- ‘Everybody is waiting for it:’ Disney Cruise Line to set sail on ‘test cruise’ WKMG News 6 & ClickOrlando
- First simulated cruise from Port Canaveral to set sail Saturday with the Disney Dream WESH 2 Orlando
- Carnival cruises return to Galveston; New Orleans sailings remain suspended through August NOLA.com
- Disney Cruise Line plans ‘test sailing’ out of Port Canaveral Disney Cruise Line plans to have WKMG News 6 & ClickOrlando
- View Full coverage on Google News