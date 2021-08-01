Home Business Discovery exploring takeover bid for UK’s Channel 4 – The Telegraph – Reuters
A worker is seen taking an elevator at the Channel 4 television channel offices in London, Britain, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

July 31 (Reuters) – U.S.-based broadcaster Discovery Inc (DISCA.O) is holding informal discussions about a potential takeover bid for Britain’s state-owned Channel 4 television broadcaster, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The potential bid process is being managed by UK Government Investments, the paper reported, adding that a deal was not expected to be completed until the middle of next year.

Discovery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britain’s government on July 6 announced a consultation on the sale of Channel 4, and it was considering changes to the operating model of the broadcaster, including its ownership, remit and obligations.

The advertising-funded Channel 4, whose hit shows include “The Great British Bake Off,” was set up with a remit to provide challenging and distinctive programming for audiences under-served by traditional broadcasters. read more

Rival UK broadcasters ITV Plc (ITV.L) and Comcast’s (CMCSA.O) Sky are also exploring a bid for Channel 4, Telegraph reported.

In its 2020 annual report, Channel 4 said its revenues were 934 million pounds, down 5% from 2019, with a pre-tax surplus of 74 million pounds, the highest in its 38-year history. Viewing share for its TV channel portfolio rose 2% to 10.1%, its first year-on-year increase since 2011. It set a target of doubling viewing by 2025.

