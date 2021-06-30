Discord now lets you share a little more about yourself in your profile – The Verge

Messaging app Discord has added the ability to customize your profile just a little bit more than you could before: you can now fill in a short “About Me” blurb, and, if you have Discord’s premium Nitro subscription, you can add a banner image to your profile. I noticed the change in the Mac version of Discord on Wednesday, but I haven’t opened the app for a little while, so it may have been added sooner.

To make the changes, at least on the Mac version of the app, click on the User Settings gear, then the “User Profile” section. (That section had a bright red “New!” alert on it when I first opened up Discord settings.) From there, you can write a 190-character blurb about yourself (which can include markdown and links if you want), and Nitro subscribers can add a banner image in the form of a PNG, JPG, or an animated GIF.

Then, when someone clicks on your name in a server that you’re in, they’ll see your “About Me” bio and banner image if you’ve set them.

My updated profile card in a Discord server.

I’m not seeing the option to add a bio or a banner image in the iOS version of the app and have asked Discord if the ability to customize your profile this way is coming to mobile.

Discord has also added another new feature that is currently rolling out: stickers or large animated emoji. Custom sticker packs can be added to servers that have been boosted (which means they are supported by members via direct monthly payments or through free boosts included in a Nitro subscription) past level one, and Nitro subscribers will have access to 300 Discord-made stickers they can use across the platform.