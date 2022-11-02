Disaster Management: Senate committee advocates more support for NEMA

The Senate Committee on Special Duties has advocated for more support to strengthen the capacity and operations of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to manage the increasing spate of disasters in the country.

The committee made the recommendation when its members visited the agency on an oversight visit.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Manzo Ezekiel, Head, Press Unit of the agency, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Yusuf Yusuf, said the increasing incidents and complexity of disasters required efficient response which could only be achieved with proper investment in disaster management.

Yusuf, who said that the visit was to appraise budget implementation by NEMA, also commended the management of the agency for being prudent with funds in the management of the disasters in the country.

Also, Sen. Ishaku Abbo, a member of the committee, added that disasters were inevitable, therefore efforts must be geared towards early preparations with proper funding and equipping for a proactive response, to save lives and property.

Another member of the committee, Sen. Adenigba Fadahunsi, said NEMA should be supported to engage more in rehabilitation after initial relief interventions in the aftermath of disasters.

On his part, Sen. Degi Eremienyo, commended the management for the successful resumption of Air Ambulance Services with complete maintenance of the agency’s aircraft and meeting civil aviation requirements.

Responding, Director-General, NEMA, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, appreciated the committee for the oversight visit.

He said the agency had continued to receive tremendous support and attention from President Muhammadu Buhari in the delivery of its mandates.

He said the agency’s Air Ambulance was fully back to serve the nation, stressing that it was working on strengthening collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) to further improve disaster management.

The committee, after meeting with the management, also visited NEMA headquarters where they were briefed on some equipment at the premises and ongoing maintenance and renovation of the structures.



