Dirty wellness, shaking and extreme aqua

Next year is all about taking our fitness and wellness to the next level. If we’re going to make time in our busy lives and part with our hard earned money, then we’re going to want something big that will truly challenge us – and nurture our minds as well as our bodies.

It seems immersive experiences that turn exercise into more than just another essential thing on the to-do list are the way forward. Rather than staying fit being one more chore or unfulfilled resolution, we’re trying to find the fun in our fitness by getting motivated using games, vouchers, music and competitions.

David Wiener, a training and nutrition specialist at Freeletics, an app which has a range of exercises, runs, workouts, audio courses and the option to get a coach, says, “In the wake of the pandemic, there has never been a more important time to exercise and safeguard our health and fitness.”

The new year is a popular time to switch up your health and fitness regime

However, he also points out, “With the cost of living steadily rising in the UK and around the world, consumers are having to make difficult decisions about how they spend their money.”

Here are just a few of the new trends coming your way…

1. Fitness retreat and festivals How to make exercise and wellness more enjoyable? Make it an event, add some music and throw in like-minded people for a weekend of fun and fitness.

Retreats and festivals are growing in popularity and it’s a great way to try out a range of activities. The Big Retreat Festival, which is family-friendly, offers more than 200 activities covering fitness, yoga, music, arts and crafts.

Love Trails Festival combines running and music – ticket holders can take part in runs from 3km to 55km, swimming, surfing, rock climbing and yoga. By night you can wind down with live music and drinks.

At fitness retreats and festivals you can mix exercise taster sessions with socialising

2. Extreme aqua Outdoor swimming – or wild swimming – boomed during lockdown, but now people are looking for more in terms of distance and chilly conditions.

Devon’s Dart 10k, an open-water swim event run by Level Water, is back for 2023. But if you want a really novel challenge, try ‘water hiking’ – it involves taking steps through water, which is harder than it sounds and is great for cardio health and muscle strengthening.

3. Exercise that pays Extra motivation when it comes to exercise is always helpful, and no one will ever turn their noses up at free treats. Not surprising then that fitness apps that reward you for staying fit are set for a big boost in popularity.

Some fitness apps reward you depending on how much exercise you do

BetterPoints and Sweatcoin give you points for exercising, which can then be exchanged for vouchers. Biscuits does the same thing but is aimed at dog owners and rewards you for the daily dog walk, while Charity Miles turns your fitness into cash for a good cause.

4. Shake it off Shaking therapy (or TRE, Tension Release Exercise) aims to help your body “return to a state of balance” by, you guessed it, shaking and swinging your body!

TRE practitioner Sylvia Tillmann explains, “It burns off stress hormones and releases tension held in our muscles, in particular the psoas muscle, which holds emotional tension.”

It’s said to help with PTSD, although this hasn’t been scientifically proven. See tremendoustre.co.uk for information.

5. Gamification Making exercise fun is the aim of companies like Mulu, which specialises in social virtual fitness classes where all you need is your phone, and PlayPulse, an exercise bike with a difference as you work out while playing games. It’s all about finding motivation through fun and bringing a competitive edge to your exercise.

Making exercise fun can help improve motivation

Even Peloton has introduced spinning games where you can compete against others on the leaderboard while you cycle.

6. Dirty wellness A hot topic at this year’s Global Wellness Summit was the fact that healthy microbes in soil can improve our gut health and immune response. It’s a concept lacking in our “dirt-free” world, so expect to see soil bathing sessions offered at spas in future, in the form of luxurious mud baths.

But if simply getting close to nature is enough for you then the NatureQuant app embraces this idea by monitoring the amount of time you spend outside exposed to nature, be that through walking, gardening or camping.

7. Virtual reality It might sound futuristic, but virtual reality is becoming very popular – and fitness brand Les Mills is embracing the technology with the Bodycombat VR app.

Virtual reality is becoming increasingly popular in the world of fitness

Users are coached while exercising, and have the chance to take part in martial arts challenges across a variety of levels – so you can work out in intergalactic deserts and neo-city skylines without leaving the house.

