“Dilip Kumar’s Health Is Improving, Request Your Prayers,” Tweets Wife Saira Banu – NDTV Movies

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu in a photo from last month (courtesy TheDilipKumar)

Highlights “We are grateful for God’s infinite mercy,” tweeted Saira Banu

“We are still in hospital,” she added

“Request your prayers and duas,” Saira Banu wrote in her tweet

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who is admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital, is showing signs of improvement – said a tweet on behalf of his wife Saira Banu. On Monday night, a health update about the 98-year-old actor was shared on his official Twitter account, which is handled by his family friend Faisal Farooqui and sometimes his wife Saira Banu. “We are grateful for God’s infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving,” read an excerpt from Saira Banu’s message on Twitter. Before signing off the tweet, Saira Banu added that she requests for prayers and well wishes for Dilip Kumar, hoping he is back home soon: “We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon.”

Here’s what Saira Banu tweeted on Monday night:

We are grateful for God’s infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 5, 2021

Saira Banu, who has been with Dilip Kumar day and night at the hospital, briefly greeted the paparazzi outside the hospital on Sunday. Saira Banu was pictured waving at the shutterbugs before making her way inside.

Dilip Kumar, 98, was admitted to the Mumbai hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness. On Saturday, Saira Banu had shared this update about the actor’s health: “Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is still stable. He is still in ICU, we want to take him home but we are waiting for doctors’ approval as they know his medical condition as soon as doctors allow, will take him home. He will not be discharged today. Need prayers of his fans, he will be back soon,” reported news agency ANI.

Last month, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on June 6 after he had breathing issues. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion – a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs – and he underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure, reported PTI. He was discharged on June 11.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, who married in 1966, have starred together in films such as Sagina Mahato, Chhoti Bahu and Duniya. Dilip Kumar, who was born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, is best known for his starring roles in films like Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur in a career spanning over six-decades. Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.